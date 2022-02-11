Suncorp Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
