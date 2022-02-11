Suncorp Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:SUN)

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

