Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The company has a market cap of C$28.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.75.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

