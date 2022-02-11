The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by 175.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.68 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

