Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FOX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

