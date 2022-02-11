Mizuho Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $46.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Twitter has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.