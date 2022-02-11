Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.