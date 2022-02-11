Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

