FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.95) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

NRIX stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $827.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.