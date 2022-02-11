Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Align Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $532.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.88 and a 200-day moving average of $636.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

