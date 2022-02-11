Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 101,443 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,443 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after buying an additional 453,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

