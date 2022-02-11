Alchemy Pay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.35 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $211.93 million and approximately $63.35 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,008,728,073 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

