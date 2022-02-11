Analysts Offer Predictions for Absolute Software Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absolute Software in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABST. TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Absolute Software stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.