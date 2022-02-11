Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

EPC opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.