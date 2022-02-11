Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Achieves $385,270.55 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $385,270.55 and $5,771.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00262865 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars.

