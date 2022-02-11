Frax Share (FXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.27 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $21.51 or 0.00049103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $348.70 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

