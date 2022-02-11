Needham & Company LLC Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 98,967 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.