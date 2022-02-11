Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.18 million and a PE ratio of 321.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,047,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after buying an additional 301,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.