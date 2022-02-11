Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

ASGI opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.