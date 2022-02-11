VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CIZ opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

