IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ IROQ opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of IF Bancorp worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

