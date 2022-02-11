ChampionX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChampionX stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

