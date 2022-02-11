MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Grows Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $17.75 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.