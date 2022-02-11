MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,720 Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

