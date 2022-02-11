Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.10% of Dril-Quip worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.12. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

