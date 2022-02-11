Caxton Associates LP Sells 347 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

