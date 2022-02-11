IOST Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60.56 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $520.91 million and approximately $60.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00244978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

