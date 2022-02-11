Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

