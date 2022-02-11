Piper Sandler Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 482,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 419,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 338,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

