Tennant Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Tennant has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NYSE:TNC opened at $74.53 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.
About Tennant
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
