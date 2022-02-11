Tennant Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Tennant alerts:

NYSE:TNC opened at $74.53 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tennant by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 52.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.