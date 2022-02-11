Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 57.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,711 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

