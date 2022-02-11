Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

