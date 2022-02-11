Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

