First Manhattan Co. Buys 465,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 329.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Spark Networks worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,757,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,368. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

