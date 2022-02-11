First Manhattan Co. Purchases 1,285 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $206.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.07 and a 12-month high of $220.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

