Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $843,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 453,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,703,008. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 3.10.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

