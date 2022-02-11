2,758 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

TRV stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

