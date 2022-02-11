Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $368,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.