Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.

NYSE:TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

