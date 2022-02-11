Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.
NYSE:TSN opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.