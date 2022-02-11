Natixis Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,674 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,944,961 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,988,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

