GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $640,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.