Bean Cash (BITB) Price Up 57.6% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $582,276.33 and $257.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 57.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,583,200,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

