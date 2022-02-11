Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $64.74 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,066,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

