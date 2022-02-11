Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25-2.30, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

