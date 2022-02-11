Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 33.36% of RXR Acquisition worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

RXRA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

