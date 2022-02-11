Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,808 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

