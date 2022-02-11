Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $30.75 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,808 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.