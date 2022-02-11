GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Increases Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,608.90 ($21.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £80.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,621.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.03) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

