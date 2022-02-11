Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,073.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and $3,073.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

