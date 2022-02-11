Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Beacon has a total market cap of $714,325.95 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

