DMScript Price Down 47.9% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. DMScript has a total market cap of $51,135.88 and approximately $326.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.