Celo (CELO) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Celo has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $119.57 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00007312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.23 or 0.07113666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.99 or 1.00139925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

