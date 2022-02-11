DZ Bank Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Hold

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,061,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,797,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

